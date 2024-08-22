WATCH: 5 Year Old Racer Drives A Lamborghini Revuelto To Almost 200 MPH

Meet Zayn Sofuoglu. Son of Turkish motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu, he's only five years old, and he's already driving supercars. In fact, he just drove a Lamborghini Revuelto all the way to 194 mph. A short video published to Instagram shows Sofuoglu suiting up, donning a helmet, strapping into a special car seat before flooring the 1001-horsepower hybrid down an airport runway. His father is in the passenger seat, but young Sofuoglu is doing all the driving here. And he doesn't lift off the throttle until 312 kph flashes on the digital speedometer. That's 193.86 mph, which is supremely fast for any driver, never mind one who needs extensions to reach the pedals.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Sofuoglu???????????? (@zaynsofuoglu)









