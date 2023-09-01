WATCH: 576 HP Kia EV6 Takes On The Nurburgring

Electrification has become the great automotive equalizer. Electric motors offer such easy, accessible performance that even brands that were never known for making performance cars can compete with the best in the world. Take the Kia EV6 GT, for example. The 576-horsepower electric hatchback is not only capable of impressive, sports car-beating speed but it also has the ability to be a hooligan on track, as evidenced by it sliding around the Nürburgring in this new video. It's incredibly fun to see the EV6 GT act like a hoon. For the most part, videos of electric performance cars are entirely one-note: they feature owners showing off how fast they are in a straight line, to impress (and sometimes frighten) their passengers. To say it's grown tiresome is an understatement. We get it, electric cars are fast. Which is why it's so fun to instead watch an electric car do its best Toyota GR86 impression at the world's most famously difficult track.







