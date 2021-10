Electric cars currently rule the roost when it comes to the quickest-accelerating production vehicles you can buy. Gasoline isn't giving up by any means, as evidenced by the physics-defying BMW M5 CS that runs door-to-door with by the hyperest of hypercars. However, the Porsche Taycan Turbo also shows a flagrant disregard for the laws of physics. Put them together, and you get some very good drag racing action.







Read Article