WATCH: 700HP Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Confirmed For 2024

When Porsche unveiled the 2024 Cayenne, the lineup was once again topped by the Turbo GT. Going forward, this high-performance version will have its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 massaged to deliver an extra 19 hp (14 kW) for a grand total of 650 hp (485 kW). It’s enough muscle for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (305 km/h). There’s one problem – you can’t buy it in Europe. Why? Due to stricter emissions regulations. The good news is that Porsche is planning an indirect substitute with a plug-in hybrid V8 model. It doesn’t have a name yet, so it’s unclear whether it’ll be once again called the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid or not. We do know it’ll become the most powerful Cayenne ever made by offering a combined output of over 700 hp. For the sake of clarity, it’ll have more than 700 PS, which works out to 690 hp. That’s still about 20 electrified ponies more than the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid had.







Read Article