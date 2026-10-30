WATCH: 76 Year Old Woman Regains Her Independence With A FSD Equipped Tesla

A 76-year-old lady living in California feels like the queen of the road in her Tesla Model Y. She goes around running errands in her electric crossover, running exclusively on FSD after summoning it out of the garage. This is how every drive starts, right after she unplugs the Tesla that she affectionately calls "Tessie." To bring the car out of the garage, she stands outside, taps the Tesla app on her phone, engages the Summon feature, selects "Come to Me," and the car backs out of the garage on its own. There is no way she would do this on her own. She says the space is much too tight.













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