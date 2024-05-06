WATCH: 8 Racing Performance Cars Cause Pile Up On Georgia Highway

Reckless drivers are everywhere, but karma doesn’t always catch up with them. In Georgia, however, it seems to have nabbed eight such drivers. Reports indicate that the drivers of the performance cars featured in the video below were tearing it up before causing a major pile-up. Evidently, this crash happened on I-285 in Atlanta, Georgia as several individuals headed toward a meet-up called Caffeine and Octane. It’s located in Kennesaw and happens on the first Sunday of every month. For at least eight of the folks headed there, the day ended with an accident.



