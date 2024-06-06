WATCH: 800 HP Ford Mustang GTD Assaults Nurburgring In Brutal Fashion

It's been a little over a week since we last saw the Ford Mustang GTD being driven hard at the Nurburgring, and we now have the video to go with the original static scoops. You don't have to be a petrolhead to tell that this is the same car. After all, the license plate is identical. And instead of looking at spy shots, you now have the chance to hear this mighty muscle car developed by the Dearborn company in action, doing what it does best: feasting on apexes. But why is the Blue Oval so interested in testing the Mustang GTD at the iconic German racetrack that has become a Mecca for driving enthusiasts? To answer this question, we have to go back to the model's unveiling nearly one year ago.









