WATCH: 800HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Prototype Makes An Appearance

The iconic S550-based Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is getting a successor, and we've known for a few years that it is in the making, as the initial reports hit the World Wide Web even before the regular S650 pony car was even out, claiming that this ride should be due for the 2026 model year. Our spy photographers have encountered several prototypes in the open of a heavily camouflaged (up front, at least) S650 Ford Mustang, which boasted a few visual changes compared to the regular GT and Dark Horse. This, combined with the obvious V8 burble, has made them think that they are looking at the successor to the Shelby GT500 through their camera lens, so in all likelihood, this is the configuration of the prototypes caught on video recently and shared online by the folks at FordAuthority.









