WATCH: 82 Year Old Mario Andretti Takes A McLaren Formula 1 Car Around Laguna Seca

The Andretti name and motorsport go hand-in-hand, and the most recent headlines involving the famous surname have to do with Michael Andretti and his push to form a new Formula 1 team. However, last weekend, there was a different Andretti in F1, as Michael’s legendary father Mario (an F1 and IndyCar champion himself) got the opportunity to drive a McLaren F1 car around Laguna Seca.

The origin of this unique test drive came about back in May at F1’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix. In an interview, Andretti told McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown how driving a modern F1 car was a bucket list item for him.











