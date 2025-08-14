WATCH: 850HP Widebody 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R Will Only Cost You $250,000

Some cars are built for the road. Some are built for the track. The 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R was built to make both its natural habitat — and your personal hunting ground. With over 850 horsepower under a carbon-fiber skin, magnesium wheels lighter than your excuses, and a widebody stance that looks ready to pounce, it’s the kind of machine that doesn’t just blur the line between street and circuit. It erases it. Shelby American’s latest creation begins with Ford’s S650 Mustang Dark Horse, but this isn’t a mere performance upgrade. It’s a full transformation. Vice president of operations Vince LaViolette says it plainly: “We gave you the transmission you’ve been asking for. We gave you all the track options you’ve been looking for. Widebody, coilovers, carbon fiber — all in one stupendous package.” And then they bolted an “R” to the Super Snake name, marking it as something far beyond the familiar.











