WATCH: 911 Dakar And Lamborghini Sterrato Battle It Out In The Snow

If you ask Supercar Ron, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar are the "very best, most fun, useful, and practical entries within the automotive world now." However, one is probably better than the other at questing for the perfect Christmas tree in 12 inches of fresh Utah snow, right?

The entire automotive world is enamored with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks right now. Consequently, the passenger car realm is suffering, and many segments are almost extinct or on the list of endangered species. Alas, that doesn't mean that we can't find solutions to the predicament.




