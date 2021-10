The Ferrari Purosangue should debut sometime next year, giving the supercar company a practical model in its lineup. Four doors and a spacious interior feel contradictory for the company, but the new model will have a Ferrari spin that keeps it low to the ground and is plenty capable. Testing continues as a new video from the Varryx YouTube channel shows two Purosangue SUVs out testing together, and one has an odd fender opening.







Read Article