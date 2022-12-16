WATCH! A Penny For Your THOTS On This CRAZY RAPTOR That BORDERS On The INSANE!

A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car, it's what’s on it.?



Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”



It’s a term many consider derogatory to women. We asked Jacob why he created this “THOT Patrol”. He says, “I really want to make people laugh and maybe get some internet clout off of it, so here we are.”



McGennis says his truck gets a lot of attention. "Mostly smiles. Mostly thumbs up. There are some people who get a little upset with it and shake their head. I've never gotten the finger which is surprising," McGennis said.



“I knew Border Patrol used to have Ford Raptors as patrol vehicles, which inspired me to make a design that embraced that aspect of the Raptor’s history. The name 'THOT Patrol' comes from a circa-2016 internet meme I thought never got the attention it deserved,”?McGennis said.









