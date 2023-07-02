WATCH: A Second 2023 Corvette Z06 Motor Blows Up Shortly After Delivery

The new Chevy Corvette Z06 is powered by an exotic flat-plane, 5.5-liter V8 known as the LT6, also the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in a production car. It's an impressive engine if there ever was one. It's having some teething issues, however. We already know of one other Z06 that has suffered engine failure, and now it's happened again. This time, the engine failed on camera with just 621 miles on the odometer. The Corvette had just completed its break-in period, which makes the failure even more frustrating. What wasn't so frustrating was how the failure was handled by Chevy. A new engine was put in the car just two weeks after it was dropped off at the dealership. That being said, this is the second LT6 failure in a relatively short period of time.







