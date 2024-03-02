WATCH! A Standard Car Battery Costs Around $150. GUESS How Much A Replacement Battery Is On A Standard Gas Version Cayenne SUV?

Agent001 submitted on 2/3/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:10 PM
Views : 396 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
This is not the EV or hybrid Cayenne. This is just an old school gas version of the Cayenne and not the Cayenne TurboWatch the video and give us your opinion on the price.Also, remember, this needs to be done every three years. @colintrepid Porsche Cayenne Battery #cartok #porsche #inflation @Porsche ? original sound - ColinMcG
@colintrepid Porsche Cayenne Battery #cartok #porsche #inflation @Porsche ? original sound - ColinMcG
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news