WATCH: A Stock Ford Bronco Sport As It Takes On Hell's Gate

Hell's Gate in Moab is a tricky off-road feature known to catch out even the best off-road drivers. Climbing the steep and narrow pass is an achievement for vehicles and drivers alike, and one that not everyone survives unscathed. It may surprise you, then, that a bone-stock Bronco Sport was able to get up the narrow pass with little difficulty, as a recent video uploaded by pro drifter Vauhn Gittin Jr. shows. To be clear, it's not the first unmodified Ford to climb the obstacle, but with off-roaders everywhere curious if the Baby Bronco is the real deal off-road, this is certainly a win for the crossover.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaughn Gittin Jr (@vaughngittinjr)



Read Article