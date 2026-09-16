WATCH: A Tuner Has Already Pounced On Fiat's 20MPH Topolino Making It The Terror Of The HOA

Sometimes overused cliche's are overused for a reason. If you like cars even a little bit, there's a good chance you've heard the expression that it's more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow. It's one of the most commonly used sayings in the car world. However, it has good reason to be: It's very often true. Driving something small and underpowered can absolutely be as fun as driving a supercar, depending on the context. And with modified versions now surfacing, it looks like the Fiat Topolino could be a perfect example of what I'm talking about. Despite having less horsepower than a Victorian carriage, the Topolino has actually inspired enough some enthusiasts to start modding it. Right out of the box, Fiat's little mouse is a low-speed quadricycle, and it isn't even road legal in the U.S. due to its 19 mph top speed. A software update is coming later that will bump U.S. Topolinos' top speed to a residential 25 mph. While that isn't fast, the shoebox-sized EV is tiny and light. Very light. At only 1,073 pounds, it's light enough to get enthusiasts exited. With the right suspension, body, and even battery mods, it could be a hilariously fun little toy.





@madnessautoworks #FiatTopolino #Topolino #italiancars???? @fiatusa ? original sound - MOTORSPORT FILES





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