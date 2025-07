As much as we like EVs around here, the fact is that battery-powered cars depreciate harder than their combustion counterparts. This is especially true with luxury EVs, where used prices plummet even after two years.

We’ve covered the Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air, both of which are amazing EVs that can be had for less than half their original price tags. Now, though, it’s time to check out the elephant in the room of electric luxury cars–the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan.