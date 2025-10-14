WATCH! A WHALE Of A TALE? Is Alec Baldwin’s Excuse For His Range Rover Accident GARBAGE?

Hold onto your seats, folks—Alec Baldwin's latest mishap has us questioning if his "Rust" era bad luck is cursed or just conveniently blamed on everything else. On October 13, 2025, the 67-year-old actor, en route to the Hamptons International Film Festival with brother Stephen, plowed Hilaria's pristine white Range Rover straight into a massive tree on Montauk Highway. The front end? Totaled. Miraculously, both Baldwins walked away unscathed, but the SUV didn't fare so well.



In a shaky Instagram video, Alec spins his tale: a "garbage truck the size of a whale" allegedly cut him off mid-drive, forcing a swerve that turned scenic East Hampton into a demolition derby. "To avoid hitting it, I hit a big, fat tree," he laments, sheepishly adding, "I crushed my wife's car—I feel bad about that." Cue the sympathy points for Hilaria, who's already thanked fans for the well-wishes.



But here's the trashy twist: Photos from the scene show a garbage truck nearby, yet its company insists their driver bears zero fault. Add in treacherous Nor'easter rains flooding Long Island, and skeptics are side-eyeing this as classic Baldwin deflection—echoing his "Rust" trial acquittal where he dodged manslaughter charges. Is it evasive storytelling from a Hollywood vet, or a legit close call? East Hampton PD's mum so far, but one thing's clear: Alec's excuses are piling up faster than Hamptons traffic. Garbage? You decide—mirrors up!







NEW: Alec Baldwin blames a massive garbage truck for why he crashed his wife's car into a "big fat tree" in the Hamptons.



Newsmax has obtained footage of the crash showing Baldwin running into the tree (end of video below).



"It was the biggest garbage truck I've ever seen.… pic.twitter.com/gP1duEFGr6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 14, 2025



Newly released video shows the moment Alec Baldwin tries to pass a truck on the right but instead swerves into a tree.



This happened Monday afternoon in East Hampton, New York.



Baldwin initially blamed the truck for cutting him off but has provided no evidence to back up that… pic.twitter.com/yfWFj9dRvH — Paul A. Szypula ???? (@Bubblebathgirl) October 14, 2025



