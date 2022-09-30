WATCH: AAA Testing Reveals Automatic Brakings Systems Are Almost Useless

Most new vehicles sold in the United States these days are fitted with an Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system as standard. In fact, 20 major carmakers representing “more than 99 percent” of the American auto market agreed to make AEB standard on all of their cars from September 2022. And while the technology that utilizes radar, cameras, or LiDAR to spot threatening situations on the road has proven its worth in reducing rear-end collisions, the American Automobile Association (AAA) wanted to learn how these systems perform in higher-speed scenarios where they may be most useful. What they found after a series of crash tests is that these systems struggle or fail to help in any but the most basic of circumstances.







