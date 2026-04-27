WATCH! ALL KINGS DAY? WEIRDEST MOMENT Of The King Charles White House Arrival. Is It A FIRST for THIS Brand And Car At The People’s House?

down at Joint Base Andrews for a four-day state visit marking America’s 250th anniversary. But the real jaw-dropper wasn’t the anthems, the Trump handshake, or the South Portico greeting. It was the car.



As the royal couple rolled up to the White House, they were riding in a sleek black BMW 7-Series — not the usual hulking Chevy Suburban or Cadillac Escalade that normally ferry heads of state through the gates of the People’s House. Cameras caught the moment perfectly: Charles and Camilla lowered the ballistic window and waved to the crowd like it was just another Tuesday drive from Buckingham Palace. Social media exploded. “Is that… a BMW?”



For decades, visiting monarchs and presidents have been shuttled in massive American SUVs — armored Suburbans and Escalades preferred by Secret Service for their bombproof construction and sheer road presence. A luxury German sedan? Almost unheard of on these grounds. BMW has never been the official ride for a reigning British monarch arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. This appears to be a genuine first.

Insiders note it’s almost certainly one of King Charles’s personal fleet vehicles — likely the armored 760i Protection or electric i7 variant he’s been using back home to cut emissions. The ballistic glass and reinforced doors scream “royal spec,” but the elegant silhouette still looks positively dainty parked beside the Beast or a Secret Service Suburban.



Whether protocol allowed the King to bring his own wheels or the White House simply rolled with it, the sight was surreal. A 7-Series at the White House? On All Kings Day? History just got a very stylish upgrade.



BTW, where were the NO KINGS protestors seeing there actually WAS a King at the White House today?









?? NOW: President Trump and First Lady Melania have just welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House



At this point, it seems President Trump's taking a victory lap around the British monarchs, pointing at the Washington Monument during their chat outside ??



This… pic.twitter.com/pzhvWC6Ah9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2026



