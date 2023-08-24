WATCH! ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT! What’s YOUR Take On Donald Trump’s Opinion On EV’s? He IS A Car Guy After All. We Know First Hand.

240+ million people watched the Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump interview. A crazy amount of eyeballs.

And during the interview DJT talked about EVs and made these comments.

Do you agree or disagree with his opinion?






