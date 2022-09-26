WATCH: AWD Toyota GR Corolla Takes On The FWD Competiton In An All Out Drag Race

Now that the Toyota GR Corolla has finally arrived in the hands of reviewers, we now get to see just how it stacks up against the hot compact competition. In their latest video, Throttle House decided to compare it against its two main rivals, the Honda Civic Type R and Hyundai Elantra N, to see how it fares. Comparing specs, the GR Corolla makes 300 hp (305 PS / 224 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque and weighs 3,285 lbs (1,490 kg). The Elantra N is a bit lighter at 3,186 lbs (1,445 kg), but it makes less power at 276 hp (276 PS / 203 kW) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque. On the complete opposite end is the Civic Type R, which is the lightest at 3,121 lbs (1,416 kg), and also the most powerful with 306 hp (306 PS / 225 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. By the numbers, it looks as though the GR Corolla should perform squarely in the middle of its competitors, but that’s not the case.



