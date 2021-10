Amidst speculation that the 2023 Acura Integra will be another drab nameplate revival with no real substance, the automaker has confirmed one key detail for enthusiasts like us: it'll have a six-speed manual transmission. Now, say what you want about the car having too many doors, but it looks like Acura won't do us dirty in terms of driver experience. It also sounds like we're in for a good time as this video gives a quick tease of high-revving engine noise.







