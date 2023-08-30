WATCH: Acura Sued For RDX Back Glass Windows That Explode Without Warning

Acura and its parent company Honda are being sued by American owners of the Acura RDX over a flaw that could allegedly cause the glass in the tailgate window to shatter spontaneously, and without warning. With complaints relating to this issue stretching back to 2020, plaintiffs in this proposed class action are seeking damages on behalf of everyone who purchased a 2019-2023 Acura RDX with a defective rear window. In the suit, filed by the law firm Tycko & Zavareei LLP, the plaintiffs allege that a defective rear windshield electrical defroster unit is at the root of the issue causing the windows to shatter suddenly. They claim that the glass can break whether the crossover is on or off, in motion or sat still.







