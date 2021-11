With their market share dropping, many sedans have been axed, but there are still a bunch of very impressive sports sedans available and the Acura TLX Type S and Genesis G70 are among the best on the market.



The G70 has been available for a few years now and was recently facelifted, although it remains largely unchanged from a mechanical perspective. By comparison, the TLX Type S only recently hit the market and did so with quite a lot of hype around it.







Read Article