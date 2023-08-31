WATCH: Adam Driver Looks The Part Of Enzo Ferrari In New Ferrari Movie Trailer

The story of Ferrari has been a Hollywood favorite for decades Four years after the "Ford v Ferrari" blockbuster, here comes another one that focuses on motor racing as far as Ferrari is involved. Neon debuted the first trailer of Michael Mann's new movie, the first in eight years after the Blackhat cyber thriller flop. And it comes with a star-studded cast. "Ferrari" is the story of the crisis racecar-driver-turned-engineer Enzo Ferrari went through in the summer of 1957. The factory that he built from scratch, together with his wife, Laura, is inching closer to bankruptcy. They have lost their son, Dino, who was meant to take over the family business, a year earlier. The Ferrari drivers are ever more ambitious, chasing victory after victory, yet ever more demanding. A win in the 1,000-mile race Mille Miglia is their target. And Enzo can't have it any other way.







