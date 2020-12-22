WATCH: Affordable Tesla Model S Are Hitting The Market, Should You Consider One?

Why buy a used Tesla Model S over a new electric car like the Tesla Model 3. Is it safe, practical, and affordable? Is the tech up to date? Will it last? Brand-new Australia-based YouTube channel ReDriven has all the answers.

If you're looking to buy your first electric car, chances are, you've realized they're not cheap. Sure, there are a few new models that aren't super expensive, but they don't offer a ton of value. Aside from the Tesla Model 3, many entry-level EVs are short on range, not to mention having basic interiors and arguably polarizing looks.



