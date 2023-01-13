WATCH: Afghanistan’s First Supercar Is Powered By A Toyota Corolla 4 Cylinder

When you think of a supercar, you probably picture some sort of low-slung exotic with a large-displacement, rear-mounted engine manufactured by some European marque. Of course, there are exceptions that still fit the supercar definition, but I guarantee that there's one thing that you don't picture: Afghanistan. At least until now, that is. Kabul-based manufacturer Entop unveiled the very first Afghan-built supercar last week. Called the Mada 9, this first example is the hand-built product of hard work by more than 30 engineers from Entop and the local Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI) spanning over the last five years. And now, we can see what it looks like.







