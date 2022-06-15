WATCH: After Pocketing $1.6 Million In EV Stocks - Biden's Energy Secretary Tells People Who Can't Afford A $60 Tank Of Gas To Buy A $50K EV

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle.



Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices. 'If you filled up your EV [electric vehicle] and you filled up your gas tank with gasoline, you would save $60 per fill-up by going electric rather than using gasoline but it's a very compelling case, but again, we want to bring down the price at the point of purchase,' Granholm, the former governor of Michigan, said.



