Alfa Romeo Formula 1 drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi have been behind the wheel of the new 533bhp Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA at the firm's historic Balocco test track.

The pair were on hand to provide feedback to engineers regarding the super-saloon's aerodynamic properties and handling set-up.

A new video (below) shows the car being driven in anger for the first time since it was revealed earlier this year.