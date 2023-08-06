WATCH: Alfa Romeo Teases New Baby SUV For 2024

Alfa Romeo is planning on adding a new model to its line up, sitting underneath the Tonale as an entry-level SUV. A new teaser is the first official public confirmation of the car - the name of which is yet to be revealed. A short video posted by Alfa Romeo instructs watchers to guess the name of the new car which it describes as a ‘Sporty Urban Vehicle’. Alfa Romeo’s new offering will be fully unveiled in early 2024 and the company’s bosses have previously promised that even this smallest of models will still “drive like an Alfa”.



A game-changing #SportyUrbanVehicle is on the horizon. What will be the name of our new Alfa Romeo? Take a guess in the comments below ???? #AlfaRomeo pic.twitter.com/xVGEgS12UL — Alfa Romeo (@alfa_romeo) June 7, 2023



