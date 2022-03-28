WATCH: Alfa Romeo Ups It's Game With 2023 Giulia And Stelvio Estrema Editions

Alfa Romeo is embracing its sporting heritage with Giulia and Stelvio Estrema editions, which bridge the gap between mainstream variants and their high-performance Quadrifoglio counterparts.



Available worldwide, the Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema are based on the Veloce trim but benefit from features from the range-topping Quadrifoglio. Among the upgrades are a limited-slip rear differential and an active suspension, which “reads the road and quickly adjusts shock valving to deliver greater handling characteristics at speed while maintaining a comfortable ride.”









Read Article