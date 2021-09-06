WATCH: All New 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Ditches V8 For Twin Turbo V6 Power

Toyota has unveiled the new 300 series Land Cruiser and says it had two development objectives for the new SUV. The first was to “inherit and evolve” its spirit of “reliability, durability, and off-road performance” while the second was to create a ride experience capable of tackling any type of road. But before you get too hyped about it, let us tell you that there are no current plans to offer the new 2022 Land Cruiser in the U.S., though we will probably get a similar Lexus LX version.









