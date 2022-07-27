WATCH: All New Ford Mustang To Debut At The 2022 Detroit Motor Show

The all-new seventh-generation Ford Mustang will debut at the 2022 Detroit Motor Show in September.

Ford is currently putting the 2024 Mustang through its final round of testing, leading to an array of spy shots and videos. Even though Ford is doing the most to keep the design under wraps, the front end of the new 'Stang leaked as early as April this year.

Automotive News spoke to a person with intimate knowledge of the Mustang's planned rollout, who revealed that Ford chose Detroit to showcase its latest pony car. It's an important model for Ford, as the Mustang continues to be the most successful sports car globally.