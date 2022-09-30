WATCH: Allegations Of Multiple 100MPH Tickets Surface After Miles Garrett Crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been fortunate to walk away without serious injuries after crashing his 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Sharon Township, Ohio. Garrett was driving the Porsche on Monday afternoon with a female passenger onboard when the sports car left the road and came to a rest on a grass embankment. Bodycam footage from a police officer attending the scene of the crash shows the 26-year-old sitting on the grass with a ripped T-shirt and blood on his hand. His passenger, meanwhile, can be seen lying on the grass in the background.









