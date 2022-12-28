WATCH: Allowing Tesla's FSD To Drive In The Snow Is Not Something You Want To Do

Totally unimpressed. That’s how I felt after watching Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system in action on heavily snowed roads somewhere in Canada. It is like watching a rookie driver taking their first outing in cold and slippery conditions: the thing seems unsure of itself, makes mistakes, gives up at times and hands over controls, and it overall looks like a menace to itself and others around it.



But first, some background. North America is still experiencing a hell of a winter storm these days, with about 40 inches (over one meter) of snow coming down in some areas, people getting trapped in their cars, and power outages and casualties reported in several areas across America and Canada.







