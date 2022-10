The Cadillac Lyriq is still a massive question mark for luxury SUV buyers, mostly because it just went into production earlier this year, but also because some people might find its appearance and overall performance rather questionable.



The Lyriq made its public debut at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show but didn’t make it into U.S. dealerships until July of this year, with high-demand markets such as New York and Los Angeles among the first to call dibs.







Read Article