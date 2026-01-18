WATCH And PREDICT! HOW SOON Before American Vehicles Have THIS Tech? And Do YOU WANT IT?

Agent001 submitted on 1/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:20:19 PM
Views : 174 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Predict how soon we'll see this tech on American vehicles and do you want it??? China has created foldable flexible displays for electric cars. The screens from BOE unfold like flowers and then lie flat on the front panel of the car. pic.twitter.com/RT9cHk47Og— Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) January 18, 2026
?? China has created foldable flexible displays for electric cars. The screens from BOE unfold like flowers and then lie flat on the front panel of the car. pic.twitter.com/RT9cHk47Og— Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) January 18, 2026
?? China has created foldable flexible displays for electric cars. The screens from BOE unfold like flowers and then lie flat on the front panel of the car. pic.twitter.com/RT9cHk47Og
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news