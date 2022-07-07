WATCH: Another Day And Another Mustang Fails At Showing Off Correctly

A short video uploaded by 323_1320 on Instagram shows the yellow muscle car taking a left turn, with its overenthusiastic driver keeping their right foot pinned to the floor for a few precious seconds. Unfortunately, their drifting skills, combined with the unpredictable nature of the ‘Stang, led to yet another ridiculous accident involving such a model.



Shortly after taking the left turn, you can see the Mustang in question turning its nose to the median. What happened next is obvious, as it climbed onto it in a very brutal way. Likely embarrassed by the whole situation, the driver then tried to flee the scene, only the rear wheels were hanging in the air, so the car had no traction whatsoever. Thus, it didn’t go anywhere, not without some help anyway.



