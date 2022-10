Certain people still don’t know that the Ford Mustang tends to develop a mind of its own when abusing the right pedal, hence the countless videos and photos showing several generations of the pony car crashing spectacularly.



The latest example came from the United States, at an undisclosed location, with the video shared by mustangfans_ on Instagram a few days ago showing yet another Ford Mustang spectacularly crashing.



