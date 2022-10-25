WATCH: Another Mustang Driver Does Mustang Stuff While Powersliding

Move along, people, nothing to see here, just another Ford Mustang doing Mustang-y stuff. On second thought, there’s a lot to see, albeit not if you’re a fan of the muscle car born in Dearborn.



Recorded at an undisclosed date, somewhere in the United States apparently, the video shared on Instagram by supercar.fails a few days ago shows another Ford Mustang crashing subsequent to its driver abusing the throttle.



It starts by showing the vehicle at a traffic stop, and as soon as the lights turned green, it took off with the right pedal to the floor. Moments later, it’s clear that the tail was already kicking out. Nonetheless, the person holding the wheel failed to realize it, or maybe they thought that they could correct it by lifting off the gas, and counter steering.



