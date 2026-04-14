WATCH: Another Night And Another Violent LA Street Takeover

Agent009 submitted on 4/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:22:56 PM

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An early morning street takeover in Rosemead, Los Angeles, has sparked safety concerns, especially after four people suffered gunshot wounds. A video of the street takeover doing the rounds on X highlights the chaos that unfolded during the incident.
 
According to a post by the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the event that occurred at Del Mar and Garvey avenues at 1:47 a.m.
 
Vehicles performed doughnuts at the intersection, as a large crowd surrounded the scene. Temple Station deputies responded to the call in the early hours.





 


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WATCH: Another Night And Another Violent LA Street Takeover

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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