WATCH: Another Night And Another Violent LA Street Takeover

An early morning street takeover in Rosemead, Los Angeles, has sparked safety concerns, especially after four people suffered gunshot wounds. A video of the street takeover doing the rounds on X highlights the chaos that unfolded during the incident. According to a post by the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the event that occurred at Del Mar and Garvey avenues at 1:47 a.m. Vehicles performed doughnuts at the intersection, as a large crowd surrounded the scene. Temple Station deputies responded to the call in the early hours.





This is in Rosemead, but this happens in LA City all the time. When I’m Mayor, every person in this video will be in an orange jump suit filling potholes, picking up trash, and polishing LA sidewalks until they’re clean enough for tax-paying Angelenos to eat off of them. https://t.co/hO8ro4M7J3 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 12, 2026





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