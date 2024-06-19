WATCH: Another Toyota GR Corolla Goes Up In Flames After Engine Catches Fire

The Toyota GR Corolla is a performance machine meant for spirited driving. For one owner, those spirited driving days are on pause after a fire consumed his hot hatch. The cause is unknown, the damage is significant, and the dashcam footage is wild.
 
It appears as though the driver is on a North Carolina highway based on the firetruck that shows up later. He says that just before the footage below, he had done one high-speed pull. As the video begins, he’s at just above 80 mph (128 km/h) and things seem normal. He says that first, the engine failed and that’s when he started to notice smoke.



 


