WATCH: Anti Elon Musk Protestor Attacks A Polestar Because All EVs Look Alike

A man described as being in his 40s decided to express his frustration against Elon Musk by attacking one of the CEO’s all-electric vehicles in central Bristol, England.
 
Unfortunately, the man did not seem to be too familiar with Teslas at all, or even how they looked like. As a result, he ended up attacking and damaging a Polestar electric vehicle instead.
 
As could be seen in videos taken of the attack, the man, seemingly fueled by anti-Elon Musk fury, grabbed a “big pole” and smashed the unfortunate Polestar. The man damaged the Polestar quite a bit, breaking several of the electric car’s windows and seemingly damaging some body panels.





 


