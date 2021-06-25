WATCH: Apparently A Toyota Supra's Exhaust Can Break Glass

It's a classic trope, perhaps most popularized by cartoons - the opera singer hitting a high note in the big finale, and shattering wine glasses and monocles throughout the theatre. Of course, opera is no longer quite as popular as it once was, but the Mark IV Toyota Supra is a legend that will live forever. Thus, if you really want to see wine glasses destroyed, it's surely by the power of a mighty turbocharged straight-six. Fear not, for YouTuber Warped Perception has you covered. The basic concept is simple—place a wine glass by the Supra's exhaust. From there, dial up the revs with two-step enabled, with the ECU set to cut ignition above 3800 rpm while the car is stationary. This allows raw fuel to build up, causing the pops and bangs the kids all love when it finally combusts in the hot exhaust.





