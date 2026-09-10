WATCH: Are Ceramic Coatings Worth It Or Should You Put In The Time With Wax?

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:59 AM

Views : 2,808 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ceramic coating has become one of the biggest buzzwords in the world of car detailing. You'll see it advertised as a way to make paint glossier, easier to clean, and better protected from the elements. Some products even make it sound like a near-invisible force field for your car. But what does ceramic coating actually do?
 
Despite the name, automotive ceramic coating is not a layer of ceramic armor. It's a liquid chemical product that bonds to a vehicle's paint and cures into a thin, protective layer. When properly applied, it can change how water, dirt, and contaminants interact with the surface.





 


Read Article


WATCH: Are Ceramic Coatings Worth It Or Should You Put In The Time With Wax?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)