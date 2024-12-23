WATCH: Are Chinese Cars On The Verge Of Their LEXUS MOMENT? Check Out This Suspension Demo BLOWING AWAY A Maybach!

The recent viral video showcasing the $Nio ET9's active suspension gliding over speed bumps with a stack of champagne glasses remaining undisturbed harks back to a legendary advertisement from 1989. In that ad, a Lexus LS400 famously balanced champagne glasses on its hood while cruising at high speeds, demonstrating its unparalleled ride quality and suspension control. Both videos highlight the pinnacle of automotive engineering in their respective eras, focusing on luxury and comfort.



Nio's ET9, with its "Magic Carpet"-like suspension, seems to take this concept a step further by not only maintaining balance at speed but also offering a smooth ride across obstacles. The Maybach, known for its luxury, also provides an impressive ride but doesn't quite match the visual impact of the ET9's demonstration. The comparison brings nostalgia for those who remember the Lexus ad, asking if you recall that moment when luxury sedans first redefined our expectations of ride comfort.













$Nio #ET9 active suspension vs. Maybach over speed bumps video comparison


















