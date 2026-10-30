WATCH: Are Hybrid Cars More Or Less Reliable? - That Depends On How You Look At It

Hybrid cars promise better fuel economy, lower emissions, and less time spent at the gas station. But there’s a common concern among drivers: if a hybrid constantly switches its gas engine on and off, could that actually cause more wear and tear than driving a conventional car?

The answer is more complicated than you might think. Electric motors can reduce the workload on a hybrid’s gasoline engine, particularly in stop-and-go traffic. However, frequent starts, short trips, and oil that never gets fully warmed up can create their own challenges.











