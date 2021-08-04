WATCH: Are Hydrogen Powered Vehicles The Ultimate Pipe Dream?

The lack of hydrogen filling stations prevents automakers from investing in fuel cell vehicles. The lack of fuel cell vehicles prevents companies from investing in hydrogen filling stations. We have already mentioned this dead-end, but now Electroheads decided also to answer why fuel cell vehicles were the future 20 years ago and failed to be the present now. Although the price of green hydrogen may fall below that of natural gas by 2050, as BNEF predicts, we still need to know who is going to sell it to fuel cell fleets. At the same time, possible candidates for doing so are still waiting for these fleets to emerge. If they do, they will need hydrogen to be cheaper.





